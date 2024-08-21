Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Death Of Pilgrims

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CM grieved over death of pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of dozens of pilgrims in a traffic accident involving their bus traveling from Larkana to Iran.

The CM offered condolences and shared her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

CM Maryam Nawaz prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured pilgrims, and said, “I am with the affected families in this hour of sorrow.”

