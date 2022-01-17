CM grieved over death of Rasheed Naz

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned and veteran artist Rashid Naz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned and veteran artist Rashid Naz.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, he expressed sympathies with the deceased's heirs adding his services in the field of art would be remembered forever.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.