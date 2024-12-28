CM Grieved Over Death Of Six People
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to ensure better traffic management during fog. Expressing grief over the death of six people in a traffic accident near Samundri, she offered sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.
