CM grieved over death of three children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to being stranded under sand in the Muzaffargarh area.

Usman Buzdar expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the deceased children.

He sought a report from Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan about the incident.