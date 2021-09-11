CM grieved over death of two sisters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two sisters in a roof collapse incident in a village near Kasur.

He has sought a report from the administration about the incident and extended heartfeltsympathies and condolence to the bereaved family.

He also directed to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.