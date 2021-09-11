CM Grieved Over Death Of Two Sisters
Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two sisters in a roof collapse incident in a village near Kasur.
He has sought a report from the administration about the incident and extended heartfeltsympathies and condolence to the bereaved family.
He also directed to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.