CM grieved over death of two young brothers in Shakargarh

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of two young brothers due to suffocation from a flour drum in Shakargarh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of two young brothers due to suffocation from a flour drum in Shakargarh.

In her message issued here on Thursday, she offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

She said, ”I am with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”