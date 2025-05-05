CM grieved over demise of 6 children in Kot Momin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of six children who died due to suffocation after falling into a flour drum in Kot Momin.

Extending her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the CM prayed for the departed souls and strength for the families to bear the irreparable loss.