CM Grieved Over Demise Of Columnist M Tufail

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

CM grieved over demise of columnist M Tufail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of noted columnist and Lahore Press Club life-member M Tufail.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Late M Tufail highlighted the socio-cultural issues through his columns and his contribution to journalism would be remembered, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

