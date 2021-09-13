CM Grieved Over Demise Of Dr Safdar Mahmood
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:00 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior columnist, writer and historian Dr Safdar Mahmood and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior columnist, writer and historian Dr Safdar Mahmood and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
In a press statement, the CM said that late Dr Safdar Mahmood highlighted socio-culturalissues in his columns, adding that his services would be remembered forever.