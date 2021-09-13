CM grieved over demise of Dr Safdar Mahmood

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior columnist, writer and historian Dr Safdar Mahmood and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In a press statement, the CM said that late Dr Safdar Mahmood highlighted socio-culturalissues in his columns, adding that his services would be remembered forever.

