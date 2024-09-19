CM grieved over demise of four women in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief over the sad demise of four women after being hit by a speeding truck in Toba Tek Singh.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased women who were off to attend a wedding ceremony.

Madam Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.