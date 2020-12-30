UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Grieved Over Demise Of Maj Gen (R) Hadayat Ullah Niazi Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM grieved over demise of Maj Gen (R) Hadayat Ullah Niazi death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Maj Gen (R) Hadayat Ullah Khan Niazi, father-in-law of Chairman Roze news Sardar Khan Niazi.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and prayedthat may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

16 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

1 hour ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

2 hours ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

2 hours ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.