CM grieved over demise of Maj Gen (R) Hadayat Ullah Niazi death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Maj Gen (R) Hadayat Ullah Khan Niazi, father-in-law of Chairman Roze news Sardar Khan Niazi.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and prayedthat may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.