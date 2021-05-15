CM grieved over demise of 'Uncle Sargam'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of humorous artist Farooq Qaiser (Uncle Sargam).

In a condolence message the Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister said that Farooq Qaiser was a renowned artist and has won the hearts of his fans.