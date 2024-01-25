CM Grieved Over Former Minister’s Demise
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardarn Domki Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former provincial Minister Fateh Ali Umrani.
In a condolence message issued here, he prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and courage for the bereaved family.
The chief minister termed it irreparable loss not only for the family of the deceased but for the province of Balochistan.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Road mishap claims one life4 minutes ago
-
BoD of PHA approves budget13 minutes ago
-
ECP issues warning about fake WhatsApp calls13 minutes ago
-
RTA urges transporters to cooperate during elections13 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held13 minutes ago
-
PM urges Saudi Arabia's Jomaih Group to invest in Pakistan's alternative energy sector13 minutes ago
-
Minerals used in smart phones, cars manufacturing found in Pakistan: Minister13 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad apprehends PTI candidate Nazir Abbasi14 minutes ago
-
About 101 polling stations declared 'very sensitive'23 minutes ago
-
Tank police solve blind murder case23 minutes ago
-
BKWA organizes one day vaccination camp23 minutes ago
-
Over 6 million worshippers perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week23 minutes ago