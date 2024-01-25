CM grieved over former minister’s demise

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardarn Domki Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former provincial Minister Fateh Ali Umrani.

In a condolence message issued here, he prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and courage for the bereaved family.

The chief minister termed it irreparable loss not only for the family of the deceased but for the province of Balochistan.

APP/ask