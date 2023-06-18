CM grieved over Greece boat sinking incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of lives of Pakistanis due to sinking of a boat in Greece.

The CM extended sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls of the sorrowful incident in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

He said the provincial government equally share the grief and standing with the bereaved families in this hour of trial.