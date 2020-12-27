CM grieved over helicopter crash

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic incident of helicopter crash in Gilgit Baltistan.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to the martyrs including pilot Maj. M. Hussain, Co. Pilot Maj. Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzmam Alam and soldier M. Farooq.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. He said that all the sympathies of government were with their family members and the government was standing beside them in their difficult time. He said brave sons of soil embraced Shahadat during dischargeof their duty.

The whole nation is praying for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah.