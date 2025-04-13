CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic killing of eight Pakistani nationals in Iran.

In her condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

She remarked that the loss of innocent lives in such a tragic incident is profoundly heartbreaking.