CM Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bus accident on Gilgit Skardu Road due to land-sliding.

Usman Buzdar extended heart-felt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of the deceased, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM said that the Punjab government equally share their grief and stand beside them in their difficult time.

More Stories From Pakistan

