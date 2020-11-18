CM grieved over loss of human lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in roof collapse incident at a marriage function in Para Chinar.

He also expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members. The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured and said the Punjab government equally share the grief of the heirsof deceased.