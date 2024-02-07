CM grieved over loss of human lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blasts near the election offices at Pishin and Qila Saifullah in the areas of Balochistan.

In his message on Wednesday, the CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

The CM assured that the Punjab government equally shares the sorrow with the heirs of the deceased persons in this hour of grief.

These terrorism incidents are a conspiracy to create instability and unrest in the country. The anti-state elements want to worsen the law and order situation through their nefarious designs. The nation is completely united for the complete eradication of terrorism and is fully determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism with the power of unity and national harmony, he added.