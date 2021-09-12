CM grieved over loss of human lives in rain related incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in rain related incidents in some cities.

In a message issued here, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolencewith the bereaved families and directed the administration of the districts concernedto provide the best medical treatment to the injured.