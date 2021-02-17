CM Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives In Road Accident Near Khushab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khushab and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
He has sought a report from the administration and directed to provide the best treatment to the injured.