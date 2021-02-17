CM grieved over loss of human lives in road accident near Khushab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Khushab and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He has sought a report from the administration and directed to provide the best treatment to the injured.