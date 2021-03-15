CM grieved over loss of human lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a road accident near Sahiwal.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He sought a report from the administration and directed to provide the best treatment to the injured.