CM grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Nooriabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

The CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and added that all the sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families.