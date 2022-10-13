UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 09:02 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Nooriabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Nooriabad and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

The CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and added that all the sympathies of the Punjab government are with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab All Coach

Recent Stories

Security plan, other arrangements for by-polls in ..

Security plan, other arrangements for by-polls in Karachi finalized

2 minutes ago
 110 complaints of Qeemat App resolved

110 complaints of Qeemat App resolved

2 minutes ago
 Frequent protests adversely affect business activi ..

Frequent protests adversely affect business activities in Capital: ICCI

2 minutes ago
 FCA fixes wheat production targets at 28.4 million ..

FCA fixes wheat production targets at 28.4 million tons for 2022-23

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly body receives briefing on upcomi ..

National Assembly body receives briefing on upcoming MDCAT exam

6 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.