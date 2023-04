(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in the train fire incident near Sukkur.

In a statement, the chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Punjab government shares the pain and grief of the bereaved heirs, he added.