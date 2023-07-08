Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to fire eruption in a passenger van in tehsil Bhalwal of Sargodha.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He directed Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha to immediately reach the accident site and investigate the incident.

