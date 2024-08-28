Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to electrocution and collapse of roofs during torrential rains.

The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. The CM directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured persons due to collapse of roofs.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Best Rains

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

3 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

3 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

3 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

3 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

4 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

4 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

4 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan