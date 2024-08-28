CM grieved over loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to electrocution and collapse of roofs during torrential rains.

The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. The CM directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured persons due to collapse of roofs.