CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of four precious human lives when a bus from Skardu to Rawalpindi fell into a ditch
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of four precious human lives when a bus from Skardu to Rawalpindi fell into a ditch.
The chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities
Full court meeting underway at SC
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone t ..
Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation47 seconds ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday50 seconds ago
-
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 452 seconds ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities59 seconds ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC12 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..5 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi5 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog5 minutes ago
-
Gilani terms Russian Federation Council members' visit to Pak a stepping stone towards bilateral coo ..1 second ago
-
Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Kha ..3 seconds ago
-
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary20 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates anti-polio vaccination drive6 seconds ago