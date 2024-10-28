CM grieved over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of four precious human lives when a bus from Skardu to Rawalpindi fell into a ditch

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of four precious human lives when a bus from Skardu to Rawalpindi fell into a ditch.

The chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.