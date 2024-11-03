Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 09:00 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a tragic accident involving a vehicle returning from Tablighi Ijetma near Bhera.

The CM extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the grieving families affected by this unfortunate incident. She ordered to provide best medical treatment for injured.

