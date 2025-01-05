CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of four lives in a bus-van collision on the Bahawalnagar-Haroonabad Road.
The CM urged citizens to prioritize road safety, avoid speeding, and follow traffic laws.
The CM directed authorities to take immediate legal action against the negligent driver. She also extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and ensured that the injured would receive the best possible medical treatment.
