CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in a tragic incident at a steel re-rolling factory in Eminabad, where molten iron fell on workers.
The CM extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured at the burn unit. The CM also sought a detailed report on the incident from Commissioner Gujranwala.
The CM emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to support the affected families and ensure workplace safety to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieved over loss of lives1 minute ago
-
Saif seeks cooperation from Kurram communities in ensuring lasting peace11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police continues crack down on social evils, arrest 12 suspects11 minutes ago
-
SALU student week concludes with vibrant ceremony11 minutes ago
-
Action directed against DMS LMWCH, SDO for neglect of duties21 minutes ago
-
PML-N Karachi urges for healthy working conditions in view of scorching heat31 minutes ago
-
Tours, recreational trips banned in KP educational institutions41 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaar, sugar sale points51 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead51 minutes ago
-
Preserving mother languages ensures cultural autonomy, intellectual freedom: CM51 minutes ago
-
Health dept reviews progress of vaccination drive51 minutes ago