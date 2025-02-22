Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in a tragic incident at a steel re-rolling factory in Eminabad, where molten iron fell on workers.

The CM extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured at the burn unit. The CM also sought a detailed report on the incident from Commissioner Gujranwala.

The CM emphasized that all necessary measures should be taken to support the affected families and ensure workplace safety to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

2 hours ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

2 hours ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

2 hours ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

2 hours ago
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

3 hours ago
 Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

5 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

6 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan