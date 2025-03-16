CM grieved over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives after a coaster plunged into a ravine in the Lasdna area of Rawalakot.

The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.