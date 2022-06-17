CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of vehicle in canal

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to falling of a vehicle in the canal near Sarai Alamgir

The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved family members.