UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Due To Falling Of Vehicle In Canal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 10:23 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of vehicle in canal

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to falling of a vehicle in the canal near Sarai Alamgir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to falling of a vehicle in the canal near Sarai Alamgir.

The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Vehicle Sarai Alamgir May Family

Recent Stories

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombi ..

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police

50 seconds ago
 Farewell ceremony held for retiring AIG Legal

Farewell ceremony held for retiring AIG Legal

53 seconds ago
 ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament on Saturday

ITC Twin City Tennis Tournament on Saturday

55 seconds ago
 Road to Makkah project, a testimony of Pak-Saudi r ..

Road to Makkah project, a testimony of Pak-Saudi relations: Ashrafi

57 seconds ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in building, wall collapse inc ..

2 killed, 2 injured in building, wall collapse incidents

5 minutes ago
 Govt preparing reforms to improve power sector, sa ..

Govt preparing reforms to improve power sector, says Chairman PM's Inspection Co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.