CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Due To Roof Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed profound grief and sorrow
over the loss of seven lives, including students, in the roof collapse of
a tuition center in Hafizabad.
The chief minister conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families
and prayed for the departed souls.
She also directed the district administration to submit a report on the tragic incident.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieved over loss of lives due to roof collapse55 seconds ago
-
Three drown in flood waters near Multan31 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact ensures Muslim unity: Rana Sanaullah31 minutes ago
-
Fed Govt released Rs 5.5 bln for Green Line Project to facilitate people of Karachi: Raja Ansari31 minutes ago
-
PTI free to rally but anti-state rhetoric harmful: Minister1 hour ago
-
FCCI welcomes Pak-Saudi defence agreement1 hour ago
-
Embargoed:Not to be broadcast, published before Sep 21* President urges int'l community to prefer di ..2 hours ago
-
LWMC teams actively engaged in field for ensuring cleaning services2 hours ago
-
SuperNova School honours record-breaking achievers at annual ceremony2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Girls Guide Association supports flood victims in Chiniot2 hours ago
-
Medical camp provides relief to flood-affected communities in Chiniot2 hours ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting at Central Jail3 hours ago