CM grieved over loss of lives due to roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed profound grief and sorrow

over the loss of seven lives, including students, in the roof collapse of

a tuition center in Hafizabad.

The chief minister conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families

and prayed for the departed souls.

She also directed the district administration to submit a report on the tragic incident.