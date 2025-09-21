Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Due To Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 12:10 AM

CM grieved over loss of lives due to roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed profound grief and sorrow

over the loss of seven lives, including students, in the roof collapse of

a tuition center in Hafizabad.

The chief minister conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families

and prayed for the departed souls.

She also directed the district administration to submit a report on the tragic incident.

