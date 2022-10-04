CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on Sahiwal Road near Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on Sahiwal Road near Pakpattan.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured.

He also sought a report from the administration about the accident and ordered legal action against the responsible.