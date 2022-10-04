UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 09:01 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on Sahiwal Road near Pakpattan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on Sahiwal Road near Pakpattan.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured.

He also sought a report from the administration about the accident and ordered legal action against the responsible.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Punjab Road Traffic Sahiwal Pakpattan From Best

Recent Stories

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

5 minutes ago
 Political stability, continuity of economic polici ..

Political stability, continuity of economic policies vital to progress: Balighur ..

6 minutes ago
 No evidence against her, Nawaz in Panama Papers ca ..

No evidence against her, Nawaz in Panama Papers cases: Maryam Nawaz

7 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to R ..

Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to Repair Damaged Infrastructure - ..

7 minutes ago
 CM directs completion of health projects

CM directs completion of health projects

7 minutes ago
 Yasin Malik lays foundation stone of Academic, Res ..

Yasin Malik lays foundation stone of Academic, Research and Library Block of SSU ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.