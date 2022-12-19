CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rajanpur.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rajanpur.

The CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from the administration.

He directed that legal action be taken against the driver responsible for the accident and that the injured should be provided with the best treatment.

The government fully shares the grief of the bereaved families, he added.