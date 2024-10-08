CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Ferozwala.

The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured passengers in the bus and van collision.