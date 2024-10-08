Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Ferozwala.

The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured passengers in the bus and van collision.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Traffic Van Best

Recent Stories

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

2 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

15 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

15 hours ago
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

15 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

15 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

15 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

15 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

15 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan