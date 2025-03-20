CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Chiniot.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. She directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured passengers.