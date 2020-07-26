CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident near Okara.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of the deceased and sought a report on the accident, says a handout on Sunday.

The CM directed that legal action should be initiated against those responsible for the accident.