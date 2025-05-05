CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Accident Near Shorkot
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow
and grief over an accident near Shorkot that resulted in the death of five passengers.
In her message, the CM extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved
families.
She prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The CM directed the administration to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured
and instructed health authorities to provide all necessary facilities without delay.
Recent Stories
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in accident near Shorkot1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera provides services in 168 emergencies last week11 minutes ago
-
Pak' s response to Indian aggression won't be 'tea and sympathy'; it will be missile strikes, warns ..21 minutes ago
-
Regular undergraduate exams begin at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam21 minutes ago
-
Flag marches organized to observe “International Firefighters’ Day”31 minutes ago
-
President felicitates nation on training launch of Fatah missile31 minutes ago
-
Two students died in road accident41 minutes ago
-
Poliovirus detected in Sewage samples41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan successfully tests Fatah missile51 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 215 kg of drugs worth Rs 300 mln1 hour ago
-
PM lauds military leadership, scientists over training launch of Fatah missile1 hour ago
-
SSP Shoaib orders tightened noose around criminal elements1 hour ago