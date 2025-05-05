Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Accident Near Shorkot

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow

and grief over an accident near Shorkot that resulted in the death of five passengers.

In her message, the CM extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved

families.

She prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The CM directed the administration to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured

and instructed health authorities to provide all necessary facilities without delay.

