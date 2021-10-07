UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Balochistan Earthquake

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in Balochistan earthquake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property due to earthquake in Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that " we are standing with the people of Balochistan province in this hour of trial".

The CM on behalf of the provincial government and people, also extend all possible support in relief and rescue activities needed in earthquake hit areas.

