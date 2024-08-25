Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Bus Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in bus accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the tragic accident involving a bus that fell into a ravine near Lasbela, resulting in the death of several pilgrims.

The CM extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

She also conveyed her deep sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif wished a swift and full recovery for the injured passengers, hoping they receive necessary medical care and support for their prompt healing.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Lasbela

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan