CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Bus Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the tragic accident involving a bus that fell into a ravine near Lasbela, resulting in the death of several pilgrims.
The CM extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.
She also conveyed her deep sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif wished a swift and full recovery for the injured passengers, hoping they receive necessary medical care and support for their prompt healing.
