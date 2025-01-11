CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Factory Explosion
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of six precious human lives in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the outskirts of Phalia.
The CM offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. She directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured. She also directed them to ensure a complete ban on illegal fireworks business.
