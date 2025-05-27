CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Ferozewala Gas Leak Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by a poisonous gas leak at a paper mill in Ferozewala.
Extending her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible medical care for those injured in the incident.
She also sought a detailed report on the cause and circumstances of the incident.
Emphasizing the importance of workplace safety, the CM instructed relevant departments to strictly enforce occupational safety protocols across all factories and industrial zones to prevent such tragedies in the future.
