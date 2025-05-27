Open Menu

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Ferozewala Gas Leak Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in Ferozewala gas leak incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by a poisonous gas leak at a paper mill in Ferozewala.

Extending her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible medical care for those injured in the incident.

She also sought a detailed report on the cause and circumstances of the incident.

Emphasizing the importance of workplace safety, the CM instructed relevant departments to strictly enforce occupational safety protocols across all factories and industrial zones to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Recent Stories

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

3 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

11 minutes ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

26 minutes ago
 ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during W ..

ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

41 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-G ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..

41 minutes ago
 CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child ..

CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18

46 minutes ago
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, instituti ..

DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..

56 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on side ..

RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, A ..

56 minutes ago
 Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel ..

Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing

57 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion i ..

Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings si ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delh ..

Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan