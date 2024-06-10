CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 6 persons of a family in road accident near Kallar Kahar.

She extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence for the bereaved family. Maryam Nawaz directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and further directed to initiate action against the persons involved in negligence.