CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In LPG Container Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives in the LPG container explosion at the Multan Industrial Estate.

The CM conveyed her heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families affected by this devastating incident.

She instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. She emphasized the urgent need for strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent such accidents in the future.

