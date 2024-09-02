CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Mianwali
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense
of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in an accident
near Kundal in Mianwali.
The CM offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with
the bereaved families.
