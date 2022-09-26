CM grieved over loss of lives in military helicopter crash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of military officers and soldiers, who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Harnai Balochistan.

In his condolence message, he said the entire nation was saddened by the martyrdom of two army pilots and four soldiers.

CM Mahmood said, "Entire nation salutes the brave soldiers and martyrs of the country.

May Almighty rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity."The chief minister said that sacrifices of Pakistan Army for national defence were unprecedented and unforgettable.