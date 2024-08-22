CM grieved over loss of lives in Muzaffargar accident

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of four precious lives in Alipur traffic accident in Muzaffargarh

She offered condolences and shared her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.