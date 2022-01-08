UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Rain Related Incidents, Directs Assistance To Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 07:00 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in rain related incidents, directs assistance to affected families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed Deputy Commissioner Upper Dir to visit the family affected in roof collapse incident due to recent snowfall in Dogdara area and to provide them needed support.

He also directed deputy commissioners of all districts and rescue agencies of the province to remain on high alert in view of the recent rains and snowfall and provide timely assistance to affected families.

The chief minister further directed all the districts administration to take all necessary steps to reopen roads closed for traffic due to snowfall and landslides.

The deputy commissioners have also been directed to shift homeless people to shelter homes and other government buildings in their respective districts and ensure all necessary arrangements for their accommodation and food.

Mahmood Khan has expressed his heartfelt condolences to bereaved families of five people including a mother and children who killed in roof collapse incident due to snowfall in Dogdara area of Upper Dir. He said that provincial government share grief of the bereaved family and would provide every possible help to them.

The chief minister also expressed grief over the loss of life and property in other districts of the province due to rains and snowfall and expressed sympathies with affected families.

