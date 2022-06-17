CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related incidents

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain-related incidents in Lahore and other parts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain-related incidents in Lahore and other parts of the province.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

He has also sought a report about the tragic incidents from the concerned administration and added that the government shares the grief of the affected families.