UrduPoint.com

CM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Rain-related Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 10:30 PM

CM grieved over loss of lives in rain-related incidents

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain-related incidents in Lahore and other parts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in different rain-related incidents in Lahore and other parts of the province.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and asked the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

He has also sought a report about the tragic incidents from the concerned administration and added that the government shares the grief of the affected families.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab From Government Best

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire ..

Chief Minister visits Services Hospital to enquire about health of Daniyal Aziz

1 minute ago
 FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action ..

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan's Action Plans; authorizes an on-site v ..

2 minutes ago
 Agri Expo 2022 to be held tomorrow at Expo Centre

Agri Expo 2022 to be held tomorrow at Expo Centre

2 minutes ago
 July 27 set for by-polls on ex-MNA Aamir Liaquat's ..

July 27 set for by-polls on ex-MNA Aamir Liaquat's seat

2 minutes ago
 One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombi ..

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police

8 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of ve ..

CM grieved over loss of lives due to falling of vehicle in canal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.